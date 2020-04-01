April’s Free PS Plus Games Include a Grand Finale and Racing Through the Dirt

What a crazy month this has been but it is coming to an end. With it comes a new month and a couple of new free games for PlayStation Plus members. The first is the finale of one of the greatest series to date, Uncharted 4. The second is DiRT Rally 2.0 and continues a long running series of off road racing.

Uncharted 4

If you had PS Plus in January, then you probably had a chance to pick up the Nathan Drake Collection. It included the first three games in the series. Round off the main story line with this installment of the series. It’s a finale that brings the tale of Nathan Drake to a dramatic close. There’s a reason this series is hailed as one of the best series ever for storytelling.

DiRT Rally 2.0

A successor to a long line of rally racing simulator games, DiRT Rally 2.o is the latest iteration of the DiRT series. Released in early 2019, this newest version includes the latest in graphics, weather, and car control. If you’re into racing simulators and rally racing, this is a great game to pick up.

And there you have it, the next free games for PS Plus members. Not a bad couple of games to hole up inside with. They will be available for download next Tuesday, April 7th. Until then you can still download Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces.