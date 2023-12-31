PlayStation Reveals Most-Played Games By Region For Some Reason

PlayStation has revealed the most-played games across differing regions, but the thing is, most of them were the same. Some did shake things up, but for the most part, Fortnite dominated basically everywhere.

On the interactive map, the results were pretty boring, which is unfortunate as, by all accounts, 2023 was actually a great year for gaming, full of fantastic releases year-round. Regardless, 17 of those interactive dots were dominated by Fortnite with a handful of AAA releases bouncing around — games like GTA 5, non-descript Call of Duty games, and FIFA 23 all took second place.

Eight total dots were some variation of the list, with six of them seeing FIFA topping the charts while Fortnite often found its way in second or third place. South Korea and Japan flipped the script a little, with Diablo IV, Genshin Impact, and Elden Ring topping the two countries’ charts.

What do you think? Did you expect that to be the case? Let us know below!