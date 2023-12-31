Menu Close

PlayStation Reveals Most-Played Games By Region For Some Reason

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

PlayStation has revealed the most-played games across differing regions, but the thing is, most of them were the same. Some did shake things up, but for the most part, Fortnite dominated basically everywhere.

On the interactive map, the results were pretty boring, which is unfortunate as, by all accounts, 2023 was actually a great year for gaming, full of fantastic releases year-round. Regardless, 17 of those interactive dots were dominated by Fortnite with a handful of AAA releases bouncing around — games like GTA 5, non-descript Call of Duty games, and FIFA 23 all took second place.

Eight total dots were some variation of the list, with six of them seeing FIFA topping the charts while Fortnite often found its way in second or third place. South Korea and Japan flipped the script a little, with Diablo IV, Genshin Impact, and Elden Ring topping the two countries’ charts.

What do you think? Did you expect that to be the case? Let us know below!

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x