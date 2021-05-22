PlayStation Release Makes “Perfect Sense” For Roblox

Dave Baszucki, Roblox Corporation’s co-founder, has shared during their latest earnings call they might release their mega-popular builder to PlayStation (and Switch) platforms in the near future.

While his statement was short, simply saying it makes sense for them to move in that direction, it still says a lot.

“Switch, PlayStation, Quest – all of these platforms make perfect sense for Roblox.”

This isn’t a new game, Roblox has been around since 2006 and dropped on the Xbox One back in 2015, yet nothing new has come out in terms of updating the game’s platforms.

It isn’t clear when or even if we will see a PS5, or even PS4, version anytime soon.

What do you think? Do you want to see this game come to a PlayStation platform? Tell us below!

