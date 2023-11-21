Nier Will Continue For As Long As Creator’s Alive

Nier series producer Yosuke Saito has confirmed that as long as series creator Yoko Taro is alive, the franchise will continue. Considering the love the franchise gets, we can’t say we’re all that surprised.

4gamer (translated by VGC) reports during a talk at South Korea’s G-STAR 2023, Saito clarified that the series is in it for the long haul, and as long as Taro is alive new entries are on the table. He did, however, stress that there isn’t one coming out any time soon due to circumstances.

During the talk, though, he did note that he and Taro are working on something brand-new outside of the Nier scope that will get some spotlight sometime next year.

We’re sure fans are hungry for more Nier, with the last game in the series traced back to 2017, but we’re sure whatever’s on the way will be worth the wait if PlatinumGames, Saito, and Taro are working on it.

What do you think? Are you excited about this secretive new game? Do you worry the franchise could get stale? Let us know below!