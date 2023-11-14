Menu Close

New Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Info In-Bound

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

The ever-controversial Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is poised to showcase some new info since pulling the reins back after bad fan reception. People are understandably tired of live-service games, but unfortunately, it’s gonna be the future of Warner Bros. gaming library.

The official Suicide Squad game Twitter shared an announcement that it will be kickstarting a new series, Suicide Squad Insider, next week. The debut episode is set to see Rocksteady unpacking the story and gameplay we can expect, which will hopefully rejuvenate some of the excitement people had before the previous gameplay showcase.

The event will go live on November 13 at 10 AM PST.

What do you think? Have you remained cautiously optimistic about the release of Suicide Squad? Let us know below!

