Warner Bros. Doubles Down On Live Service Venture

Despite the very middling reception gameplay footage of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fostered, Warner Bros. Discovery is doubling down on the live service model. The company owns major big franchises including Batman, Game of Thrones, and Mortal Kombat, with its last entry selling over three million copies.

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav explained during its recent earnings call (via Eurogamer) that it plans on making more live service games out of all of its major IPs. It’s been pretty average when it comes to its practice at following through with the live service venture.

Most notably, we had MultiVersus, which was pulled from retailer following dwindling player counts and promise to have a full launch next year. It was later spotted back on PSN. Considering this announcement, it’s all too clear that whatever Suicide Squad releases as will absolutely be full of microtransactions and live service fixings.

“Our focus is on transforming our biggest franchises from largely console and PC based with three-four year release schedules to include more always on gameplay through live services, multiplatform and free-to-play extensions, with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms. Ultimately we want to drive engagement and monetisation of longer cycles and at higher levels. We are currently under scale and see significant opportunity to generate greater post purchase revenue.”

What do you think? Are you a live service fiend, or would you rather keep things simple? Let us know below!