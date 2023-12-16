Naughty Dog’s Got More Than One “Ambitious” Single Player Game In Development

Alongside the bitter news of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Online officially getting the axe, we also learned that more “ambitious” single player games are in development. It’s great that the studio is still kicking it with the single player crowd, but we sometimes wonder what it would be like if it got successful with multiplayer stuff.

In the same blog post, Naughty Dog expressed pride in the studio’s success, which we can’t blame it for, and dropped that it’s working on more than one “ambitious brand-new single player game.” Currently, nothing is ready to share, but here’s hoping more will come out soon, likely after the turn of the year.

What this screams is some sort of new IP business… or at least we hope it is, as while The Last of Us is great, a new IP from the dev would be even better.

What do you think? What do you hope to see in Naughty Dog’s future? Let us know below!