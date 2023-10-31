Max Payne Remake In “Production Readiness” Stage

It looks increasingly like Remedy Entertainment’s next big release is going to be Max Payne 1&2. Of course, the Finnish dev is coming off of the successful launch of the much-anticipated Alan Wake 2, but it’s also no stranger to making remasters or remakes.

VGC reports that investor notes point to the remakes being ahead of the development curve and entering the “production readiness” stage. Meanwhile, its other massive release, the sequel to Control — Control 2 — is still in its infancy, sitting in the proof-of-concept phase, and will supposedly remain in this phase for the next few quarters.

Max Payne 1&2 is the remake of the popular early 2000s franchise that passed hands from Remedy Entertainment to Rockstar Games. The duo have joined forces to co-develop the remake that, as it stands right now, is still way off from being ready to be shown to the public.

