Long-Time Capcom Producer Leaves For Bungie

Peter Fabiano, a senior figure that breathed life into the likes of the later entries of the Resident Evil franchise is bidding farewell to Capcom as he moves on to work for Bungie after 13 years of service.

Hard to write this best so I’ve decided to keep it simple: Thank you everyone at Capcom for allowing me to grow together with you over the past 13 years. I’m thankful and will cherish the experience forever. ありがとうございました！ファンとしてもこれからよろしくお願いします。1/2 — Peter Fabiano (@PFabiano) May 29, 2021

Fabiano announced his shift on Saturday, revealing he’ll be working at Bungie as a production manager. His farewell tweet thanked much of his confidants from Capcom and thanking them for the 13-year experience.

His experience working for Capcom led to him working on massive franchises, including three Resident Evil titles, with his last being the latest, Resident Evil Village, alongside Devil May Cry 5 and Ghost ‘n Goblins: Resurrection.

