Is Walmart Canada Silently Cancelling PS5 Preorders?

If you preordered your PS5 through Walmart Canada, you might want to check your order history. Thousands of Canadians, myself included, are noticing that their preorders are gone, with absolutely no communication from Walmart’s official channels. People all over Twitter are, understandably, freaking out right now.

@WalmartCanada When you guys sending me tracking info for the PS5? — Chahal 🦦 (@Chahal_GFX) November 10, 2020

@WalmartCanada are you guys able to check on pre orders for the PS5? I ordered the as soon as they went live the first time. I’ve received one email since saying it’s back ordered. I have an order number, but under my profile, it doesn’t show my order. — Patrick O'Donnell (@PunkBobNoPants) November 9, 2020

Alright, so what’s going on? Is Walmart Canada secretly cancelling preorders, and simply not telling anyone? Or is this nothing more than a weird account glitch? Our bet is on this being a glitch, but without any kind of official confirmation from Walmart Canada directly, we assume the worst…

Honestly, this whole preorder experience has been an absolute mess, with pretty much every website crashing due to the insanely high demand for the next generation consoles. Like, what? How is that even a thing in 2020? And now this? Pure confusion and chaos caused by a lack of communication from official storefronts? We don’t even know if our orders are going to ship out, let alone when. What a nightmare!

We reached out to Walmart Canada and will provide an update if we hear back.

So, how about you? Have you had your Walmart preorder mysteriously vanish from your order history? Or perhaps your order has already shipped out. Either way, we’d love to hear your experiences in the comments!