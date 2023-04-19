Free Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Week Starts Today

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is hosting another free week of multiplayer adventures. As you can probably tell, the event lasts through the whole week and kicked off earlier today.
The event is being hosted to celebrate Season 3’s launch, with it comes a brand-new map and the return of the Gunfight mode. Not everything will be open to the free week, though, The recently launched Plunder mode isn’t part of the week.
The free Modern Warfare 2 event ends on April 26 at 10 AM PT.
Core Multiplayer Maps And Game Modes Included
6v6 Core Maps
- Farm 18
- Shoot House
- Shipment
- Dome
- Himmelmat Expo
- Pelayo’s Lighthouse
6v6 Modes
- Team Deathmatch
- Hardpoint
- Domination
- Kill Confirmed
- Grind
- Gun Game
- Infected
- One in the Chamber
- All or Nothing