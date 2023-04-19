Free Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Week Starts Today

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is hosting another free week of multiplayer adventures. As you can probably tell, the event lasts through the whole week and kicked off earlier today.

The event is being hosted to celebrate Season 3’s launch, with it comes a brand-new map and the return of the Gunfight mode. Not everything will be open to the free week, though, The recently launched Plunder mode isn’t part of the week.

The free Modern Warfare 2 event ends on April 26 at 10 AM PT.

Core Multiplayer Maps And Game Modes Included

6v6 Core Maps

Farm 18

Shoot House

Shipment

Dome

Himmelmat Expo

Pelayo’s Lighthouse

6v6 Modes

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Grind

Gun Game

Infected

One in the Chamber

All or Nothing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

