  • Home
  • News
  • Free Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Week Starts Today
Modern Warfare 2

Free Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Week Starts Today

April 19, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is hosting another free week of multiplayer adventures. As you can probably tell, the event lasts through the whole week and kicked off earlier today.

The event is being hosted to celebrate Season 3’s launch, with it comes a brand-new map and the return of the Gunfight mode. Not everything will be open to the free week, though, The recently launched Plunder mode isn’t part of the week.

The free Modern Warfare 2 event ends on April 26 at 10 AM PT.

Core Multiplayer Maps And Game Modes Included

6v6 Core Maps
  • Farm 18
  • Shoot House
  • Shipment
  • Dome
  • Himmelmat Expo
  • Pelayo’s Lighthouse
6v6 Modes
  • Team Deathmatch
  • Hardpoint
  • Domination
  • Kill Confirmed
  • Grind
  • Gun Game
  • Infected
  • One in the Chamber
  • All or Nothing
This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

Gabriel's the main news man and manages all coverage for PSX Extreme. With nearly half a decade of news writing experience, he enjoy all forms of gaming and entertainment. Twitter

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments