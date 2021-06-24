Forspoken Aims To Offer The Highest Quality Visuals In Any Open World Game

Forspoken, Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ PS5 exclusive, is aiming high with the goal to offer the highest quality visuals in any open world game.

Luminous Productions boss, Takeshi Aramaki, touched on this during an AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution tech event, in which he explained their goals for the game how AMD’s tech is helping them reach the goals they’ve set.

The studio boss claims that the FidelityFX Super Resolution technology offered a fair boost to the game’s performance when running it at 4K at 60FPS.

FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, to simply its purpose, utilizes machine learning to reconstruct images of a lower resolution and output them more clearly as a higher resolution, making games running at 4K less taxing and giving devs more freedom to make larger and more complex worlds.

What do you think? Are you excited for Forspoken? Tell us below!

