Final Fantasy 16 Pre-Orders Lags Behind Precursor

Despite aggressive marketing, Final Fantasy 16 pre-orders are allegedly lagging behind FF 15, leading to some internal rumbles over at Square Enix.

Former Game Informer editor, Imran Khan, took to Patreon to give some insight into what he’s been hearing. He brought up Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and how it’s “progressing smoothly,” something the studio kind of randomly did after a year of silence. He used that as a segway into Square Enix’s concerns about the pre-order situation for the upcoming PS5 exclusive entry.

The light at the end of the tunnel for Square Enix, though, is that not everyone pre-orders games. Plenty of players prefer to wait until it releases instead of committing to buying the game days, weeks, or oftentimes months before the actual release.

It’s possible this entry could fall flatter than its previous multi-platform game, but supposedly, even when accounting for the lack of an Xbox and PC audience, it’s still down where Square Enix expected it to be. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not the actual sales post-release will meet expectations.

