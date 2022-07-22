PlayStation Games You Should Check Out Today  

The gaming sector has reached a new height as one of the most popular and profitable industries in 2022. PlayStation games represent a good chunk of its success as these game consoles have paved the way for revolutionary titles that redefined gaming.

That said, there are new games made available almost every single day, and it’s impossible to keep up with the latest developments in the market. However, we can still find the best PS games that offer hours of high-quality entertainment.

In this regard, there are PS games that provide an original, immersive gaming experience, and we have included games that will test your cognitive skills, logic, and game strategy, so you won’t find any boring options on our list.

High Roller Casino

This is a unique PlayStation game as it’s inspired by the glamorous world of casinos, but it’s designed as a pinball machine. It is also packed with casino mini-games like poker, slot machines, or roulette. Otherwise, it is well-designed with crisp sound effects and good graphics.

In case you want to continue playing games of chance on your mobile device, there are mobile-friendly online casino sites that offer hundreds of high-quality casino games like poker, slots, baccarat, and blackjack in many variants. So, if you’re a fan of casino games and pinball, make sure to check out High Roller Casino, which is an original PS game by all accounts.

Celeste

This is an extraordinary single-player adventure game with a retro theme. Madeline is the main character that needs to climb to the top of a mysterious mountain and embarks on a dangerous journey through a desert, an old hotel, and dark underground passages. She also meets a set of interesting characters that try to hinder her progress or help her succeed.

Hohokum

Hohokum is a unique art video game where your character is actually a snake-like creature that is set to explore magical worlds. There are 17 worlds in total, each with a unique concept, and and although there isn’t a linear narrative, you will be immersed in a colorful world where the visual and auditory clues give you an idea about what you need to do next.

There are primary activities associated with each world. For example, in Sponge Land, which is set underwater, you need to learn how to gather fish. It’s a very artistic and visually pleasant game, and it’s perfect if you’re looking to play something completely different from many other PS games.

Gone Home

Gone Home is an interactive game that isn’t packed with violence or action scenes, but it’s more designed as a mystery that leads you to investigate the secret details of a perfectly normal house and to uncover the hidden lives of the people who used to live there.

The main character Kaitlin is returning home and finds the house completely abandoned. She is quickly pulled into the mystery and starts to explore the house. You can enter any room and open every drawer or wardrobe in order to discover clues from the objects. The performance of the actors, music, and visuals are outstanding and create a suspenseful atmosphere that keeps you engaged in the story that might seem simple at first. The game is also available on mobile devices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

