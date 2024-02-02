How to setup your own VPN to connect to PlayStation Network

You may be pretty accustomed to using a VPN when browsing from a PC, laptop, or smartphone. It may surprise you, but there is also on the option of using a VPN when connecting to your PlayStation network. It may seem daunting at first glance, but eventually, it will pay out providing you with a safer gaming experience. Just find a suitable VPN plan or set up your own by buying cheap Bitcoin web hosting and you’ll be able to configure your PlayStation to connect through it in a few steps, which we’ll have a closer look at just below.

Why use a VPN with PlayStation?

The main reason to use VPN with PlayStation is just like with any other device – to provide a safer connection to the internet. This is expressed in:

Protection against undesired trackers and eavesdropping: What takes place when you establish a connection through VPN, is that your data is rerouted through the VPN server and gets encrypted so no third party can put their nose into it.

Bypass Geo-restrictions: The access to certain pieces of content can be restricted to certain areas.

Reduced DDoS Risk: Since a VPN masks, it also significantly reduces the risk of DDoS attacks.

Reduced Lag and Improved Ping: Sometimes a VPN can positively contribute to the quality of connection, reducing lag and improving ping times.

How to set up a VPN to connect to the PlayStation network?

There are basically two way of applying a VPN to your PlayStation connection. Either you configure it through your PC, or you can set it up through your Wi-Fi. Let’s explore both approaches.

Setting up a VPN over a PC

To connect your PS to the VPN through your PC, you’ll need namely a PC and an ethernet cable. Then:

Install the VPN client on your PC. Connect your PC to your PS through the ethernet cable. Set up the network settings on the computer if there is a need to do so. In particular, you might need to set the automatic detection of the IP address by going to Control Panel or Network and Sharing Center on your PC, and then to Network Connections or Ethernet. Connect to the VPN on your PC. Perform the configuration on the PS:

If you have PS 5, open the dynamic menu, go to settings Settings > Network Settings > Set up Internet Connection. Then select Use a LAN Cable whereby the connection method is set to “Easy”. Do not use the proxy server if the menu asks you.

Now your PS must be connected to a VPN.

Setting up a VPN over your router

Another way around is to set up the VPN connection directly through your Wi-Fi router. This method is a bit more complicated than the previous one. The good thing about this one is that you won’t have to have your PC constantly on and all the devices connected to the WiFi will be connected to VPN right away.

Set Up VPN on Your Router:

Access your router’s settings. You can do this by typing the router’s IP address into a web browser.

Look for a section related to VPN settings. This can be various depending on your router model.

Enter the details provided by your VPN service, including the server address, username, and password.

Save and apply the changes.

Connect Your PlayStation to the VPN:

On your PlayStation, go to “Settings.”

Navigate to “Network” and then “Set Up Internet Connection.”

Choose “Use Wi-Fi” or “Use a LAN Cable” depending on your connection type.

Select “Custom” setup.

For the IP address settings, choose “Automatic.”

For DHCP Host Name, select “Do Not Specify.”

For DNS settings, choose “Automatic.”

For MTU settings, choose “Automatic.”

For Proxy Server, choose “Do Not Use.”

Test your connection to make sure it’s working with the VPN.

Connect to a VPN Server:

On your PlayStation, go to “Settings” > “Network” > “Connect to the Internet.”

Choose “Use Wi-Fi” or “Use a LAN Cable.”

Connect to the Wi-Fi network or use a LAN cable as appropriate.

Enter your VPN credentials.

Verify Your Connection:

Go to the “Settings” menu on your PlayStation.

Navigate to “Network” and check the connection status to ensure it shows that you are connected through the VPN.

Test Your PSN Connection:

Log in to your PlayStation Network account.

Check if you can access online features, download games, or play multiplayer games.

Now you can feel free to enjoy the benefits of VPN as long as your PlayStation console is connected to your router.

Conclusion

This has been a guide on how to set up your VPN so you can access it through your PS console. VPN gives you a bunch of features, making your connection significantly more secure. We hope that this guide was helpful and wish you a good day!