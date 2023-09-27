Menu Close

EA Sports Delists FIFA Games Ahead Of EA Sports FC Debut

EA’s sports games branch — EA Sports — has delisted all previous soccer games holding the FIFA name ahead of its EA Sports FC branding making its debut. This new soccer series is the result of the big game dev cutting its partnership with FIFA after a whopping 30 years.

As spotted by MauroNL (via VGC), it appears all FIFA games, starting from 14 all the way to 23, have been pulled from all major storefronts. Even last year’s FIFA 23 has been pulled and can no longer be purchased. If you try to access any of the now-delisted games on PSN, it just redirects you to pre-order FC.

If you absolutely must have that FIFA dopamine, you can still play 22 and 23 on EA Play.

What do you think? Is it disappointing to see so many games go the way of the wind? Do you even care considering it’s just more or less the same game every year? Let us know below!

