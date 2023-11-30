December 2023 PS Plus Essential Games Unveiled

December 2023’s PlayStation Plus Essential lineup has been revealed, coming in hot with some niche hits. Last month, we saw Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Also, unlike last month, all three games have PS5 versions.

Powerwash Simulator (PS4, PS5)

Blast away grime and gunk from all sorts of nooks and crannies in Powerwash Simulator. It may be a niche hit, but it’s certainly one that can be worth the price of free with your PS+ subscription.

Lego 2K Drive (PS4, PS5)

Lego games are a weird breed, it might appeal more to kids, but that doesn’t mean the adults can’t have fun with them. Lego 2K Drive is one such instance of a racing game with plenty to offer in a vast open world.

Sable (PS5)

Vast deserts await you as you take control of Sable on her rite of passage journey, exploring sand dunes, ruins, and spaceship remains. All the while, you meet others on your journey to find out who you truly are.

These games will be available to download between December 5 and January 1.

What do you think? Are these games up to snuff? Let us know below!