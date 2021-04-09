Deathloop Delayed Again Only One Month From Release

The upcoming PS5 timed-exclusive, Deathloop, has been subject to yet another delay. Announced over on Twitter, Arkane Studios dropped the news in a short post accompanied by a video.

The studio wants to provide the best possible experience and believes they aren’t there yet.

The game was initially set to hit the PS5 in August 2020, but due to the pandemic, they decided to release the game in Q2 2021, which was revealed to be May 21, 2021. However, here we are with a new date set of September 14, 2021.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that Deathloop’s been delayed again?

