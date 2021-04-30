  • Home
Returnal

Day One Returnal Patch Eats Up 10GB

April 30, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Housemarque’s PS5-exclusive, Returnal, is released at this point and while we’re sure fans are used to it, the title’s day one patch is quite beefy. Sadly, there isn’t any sort of patch notes that can be shared, as Sony, for some reason, didn’t seem to think that was a feature people wanted on the PS5.

The patch primarily composes of performance enhancements, AV polishing, and bug fixes. Ready to hear how much space that patch eats up? This day one patch will set fans back a modest, yet sizable 10GB of space. 

It isn’t ideal, but if you’re looking to play the game in the best possible manner, keeping it up to date is a good start.

What do you think? Will be playing Returnal? Tell us below!

