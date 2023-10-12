ABK Locks Anticipated Overwatch 2 Diablo Crossover Skin Behind Paywall

Overwatch 2 developer Activision Blizzard has put an anticipated and great-looking crossover skin behind an Ultimate Battle Pass purchase. Previous skins like it could be earned in-game or through standard Battle Pass progression, so seeing a $40 pricetag attached is a big sting to the already suffering community.

As spotted on Reddit (thanks Xbox Nerds), the headlining skin of Moira donning the look of Diablo’s Lilith, Daughter of Hatred, is behind the Ultimate Battle Pass, which costs ya $40. Naturally, this didn’t sit well with the community, leading to plenty of harsh words thrown at ABK.

We can’t say we’re surprised, but it’s certainly one of the biggest slaps in the face of the community since nixing the original PvE plans. We’re this won’t be the last time this will be done, either.

What do you think? Does this make you want to go back to Overwatch 2? Let us know below!