Do you buy a console for its exclusives?
- Yup, exclusive games sell consoles! 62%, 8 votes8 votes 62%8 votes - 62% of all votes
- Nope, it's all about that multiplat! 38%, 5 votes5 votes 38%5 votes - 38% of all votes
Total Votes: 13
May 1, 2021
What was your first ever PlayStation?
- PlayStation (first one) 54%, 84 votes84 votes 54%84 votes - 54% of all votes
- PlayStation 2 22%, 34 votes34 votes 22%34 votes - 22% of all votes
- PlayStation 4 14%, 21 vote21 vote 14%21 vote - 14% of all votes
- PlayStation 3 6%, 10 votes10 votes 6%10 votes - 6% of all votes
- PlayStation 5 will be my first ever PlayStation 3%, 5 votes5 votes 3%5 votes - 3% of all votes
- PlayStation Portable 1%, 1 vote1 vote 1%1 vote - 1% of all votes
- PlayStation Vita 0%, 0 votes0 votes0 votes - 0% of all votes
Total Votes: 155
October 16, 2020
What do you think of the PS5\'s design?
- It\'s great! Love the futuristic white on black! 62%, 52 votes52 votes 62%52 votes - 62% of all votes
- It\'s mostly meh. Not great, not horrible. Just meh 11%, 9 votes9 votes 11%9 votes - 11% of all votes
- I like it, but I definitely prefer the PS4 design more 10%, 8 votes8 votes 10%8 votes - 10% of all votes
- It\'s ugly. Super ugly. Just nope. So much nope. 10%, 8 votes8 votes 10%8 votes - 10% of all votes
- ...you mean that router over there? 6%, 5 votes5 votes 6%5 votes - 6% of all votes
- I am totally not a fan of it. Stands out too much 2%, 2 votes2 votes 2%2 votes - 2% of all votes
Total Votes: 84
June 16, 2020
What do you think of the new DualSense controller?
- It\'s great! Looks better than the DualShock 62%, 44 votes44 votes 62%44 votes - 62% of all votes
- It\'s fine, but I prefer the design of the DualShock 31%, 22 votes22 votes 31%22 votes - 31% of all votes
- The design is horrible, maybe even verging on ugly! 7%, 5 votes5 votes 7%5 votes - 7% of all votes
- The what? I live under a rock... is that some kind of new app? 0%, 0 votes0 votes0 votes - 0% of all votes
Total Votes: 71
April 7, 2020
Which console do you think will \\\"win\\\" next gen?
- PlayStation 5 82%, 170 votes170 votes 82%170 votes - 82% of all votes
- Xbox Series X 10%, 20 votes20 votes 10%20 votes - 10% of all votes
- Nintendo Switch (this counts, right?) 5%, 10 votes10 votes 5%10 votes - 5% of all votes
- Google Stadia 4%, 8 votes8 votes 4%8 votes - 4% of all votes
Total Votes: 208
September 23, 2019
Are you excited for the PS5?
- Hell yeah! Can\'t wait for the next generation of gaming! 45%, 86 votes86 votes 45%86 votes - 45% of all votes
- Yeah, but I\'m probably not buying it right away 25%, 48 votes48 votes 25%48 votes - 25% of all votes
- Not really. The PS4 has many more years of awesomeness ahead of it, PS5 can wait 16%, 30 votes30 votes 16%30 votes - 16% of all votes
- Nah, I really don\'t care about the PS5 7%, 13 votes13 votes 7%13 votes - 7% of all votes
- PS5? Pfft, I\'m still on the PS3! 5%, 9 votes9 votes 5%9 votes - 5% of all votes
- Xbox best box 3%, 6 votes6 votes 3%6 votes - 3% of all votes
Total Votes: 192
May 21, 2019
Are you awesome?
- This poll is weird 55%, 28 votes28 votes 55%28 votes - 55% of all votes
- Yes 35%, 18 votes18 votes 35%18 votes - 35% of all votes
- No 10%, 5 votes5 votes 10%5 votes - 10% of all votes
Total Votes: 51
March 30, 2019
Community GOTY: Vote For Your Best Game Of 2018 (select up to 3)
- God of War 25%, 105 votes105 votes 25%105 votes - 25% of all votes
- Red Dead Redemption 2 19%, 82 votes82 votes 19%82 votes - 19% of all votes
- Spider-Man 15%, 64 votes64 votes 15%64 votes - 15% of all votes
- Assassin\'s Creed Odyssey 8%, 34 votes34 votes 8%34 votes - 8% of all votes
- Detroit Become Human 5%, 23 votes23 votes 5%23 votes - 5% of all votes
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider 5%, 22 votes22 votes 5%22 votes - 5% of all votes
- Super Smash Brothers Ultimate 3%, 14 votes14 votes 3%14 votes - 3% of all votes
- Monster Hunter World 3%, 13 votes13 votes 3%13 votes - 3% of all votes
- Far Cry 5 3%, 12 votes12 votes 3%12 votes - 3% of all votes
- Octopath Traveler 2%, 9 votes9 votes 2%9 votes - 2% of all votes
- Hitman 2 2%, 8 votes8 votes 2%8 votes - 2% of all votes
- Call of Duty; Black Ops 4 2%, 7 votes7 votes 2%7 votes - 2% of all votes
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission 1%, 6 votes6 votes 1%6 votes - 1% of all votes
- Subnautica 1%, 5 votes5 votes 1%5 votes - 1% of all votes
- Dragon Ball FighterZ 1%, 5 votes5 votes 1%5 votes - 1% of all votes
- Pokemon Let\'s Go 1%, 5 votes5 votes 1%5 votes - 1% of all votes
- Soulcalibur VI 1%, 3 votes3 votes 1%3 votes - 1% of all votes
- Life Is Strange 2 1%, 3 votes3 votes 1%3 votes - 1% of all votes
- Sea of Thieves 0%, 2 votes2 votes2 votes - 0% of all votes
- Celeste 0%, 2 votes2 votes2 votes - 0% of all votes
Total Votes: 424
Voters: 206
January 26, 2019
Do you think Spider-Man is GOTY?
- Nah, it\'s great and all, but it\'s not Game of the Year great 64%, 87 votes87 votes 64%87 votes - 64% of all votes
- Yeah! It\'s the best game of the year, hands down! 24%, 32 votes32 votes 24%32 votes - 24% of all votes
- I\'m afraid of spiders 🙁 13%, 17 votes17 votes 13%17 votes - 13% of all votes
Total Votes: 136
September 13, 2018
Who \"Won\" E3 2018?
- Sony 53%, 71 vote71 vote 53%71 vote - 53% of all votes
- Microsoft 14%, 18 votes18 votes 14%18 votes - 14% of all votes
- Bethesda 11%, 15 votes15 votes 11%15 votes - 11% of all votes
- Nintendo 7%, 9 votes9 votes 7%9 votes - 7% of all votes
- Devolver Digital 6%, 8 votes8 votes 6%8 votes - 6% of all votes
- PC Gaming Show 5%, 7 votes7 votes 5%7 votes - 5% of all votes
- Ubisoft 2%, 2 votes2 votes 2%2 votes - 2% of all votes
- Square Enix 2%, 2 votes2 votes 2%2 votes - 2% of all votes
- Electronic Arts 1%, 1 vote1 vote 1%1 vote - 1% of all votes
Total Votes: 133
June 24, 2018
We recently changed polling plugins. Looking for our old polls? You can find them here.