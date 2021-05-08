Do you buy a console for its exclusives?
  • Yup, exclusive games sell consoles! 62%, 8 votes
  • Nope, it's all about that multiplat! 38%, 5 votes
Total Votes: 13
May 1, 2021
What was your first ever PlayStation?
  • PlayStation (first one) 54%, 84 votes
  • PlayStation 2 22%, 34 votes
  • PlayStation 4 14%, 21 vote
  • PlayStation 3 6%, 10 votes
  • PlayStation 5 will be my first ever PlayStation 3%, 5 votes
  • PlayStation Portable 1%, 1 vote
  • PlayStation Vita 0%, 0 votes
Total Votes: 155
October 16, 2020
What do you think of the PS5\'s design?
  • It\'s great! Love the futuristic white on black! 62%, 52 votes
  • It\'s mostly meh. Not great, not horrible. Just meh 11%, 9 votes
  • I like it, but I definitely prefer the PS4 design more 10%, 8 votes
  • It\'s ugly. Super ugly. Just nope. So much nope. 10%, 8 votes
  • ...you mean that router over there? 6%, 5 votes
  • I am totally not a fan of it. Stands out too much 2%, 2 votes
Total Votes: 84
June 16, 2020
What do you think of the new DualSense controller?
  • It\'s great! Looks better than the DualShock 62%, 44 votes
  • It\'s fine, but I prefer the design of the DualShock 31%, 22 votes
  • The design is horrible, maybe even verging on ugly! 7%, 5 votes
  • The what? I live under a rock... is that some kind of new app? 0%, 0 votes
Total Votes: 71
April 7, 2020
Which console do you think will \\\"win\\\" next gen?
  • PlayStation 5 82%, 170 votes
  • Xbox Series X 10%, 20 votes
  • Nintendo Switch (this counts, right?) 5%, 10 votes
  • Google Stadia 4%, 8 votes
Total Votes: 208
September 23, 2019
Are you excited for the PS5?
  • Hell yeah! Can\'t wait for the next generation of gaming! 45%, 86 votes
  • Yeah, but I\'m probably not buying it right away 25%, 48 votes
  • Not really. The PS4 has many more years of awesomeness ahead of it, PS5 can wait 16%, 30 votes
  • Nah, I really don\'t care about the PS5 7%, 13 votes
  • PS5? Pfft, I\'m still on the PS3! 5%, 9 votes
  • Xbox best box 3%, 6 votes
Total Votes: 192
May 21, 2019
Are you awesome?
  • This poll is weird 55%, 28 votes
  • Yes 35%, 18 votes
  • No 10%, 5 votes
Total Votes: 51
March 30, 2019
Community GOTY: Vote For Your Best Game Of 2018 (select up to 3)
  • God of War 25%, 105 votes
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 19%, 82 votes
  • Spider-Man 15%, 64 votes
  • Assassin\'s Creed Odyssey 8%, 34 votes
  • Detroit Become Human 5%, 23 votes
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider 5%, 22 votes
  • Super Smash Brothers Ultimate 3%, 14 votes
  • Monster Hunter World 3%, 13 votes
  • Far Cry 5 3%, 12 votes
  • Octopath Traveler 2%, 9 votes
  • Hitman 2 2%, 8 votes
  • Call of Duty; Black Ops 4 2%, 7 votes
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission 1%, 6 votes
  • Subnautica 1%, 5 votes
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ 1%, 5 votes
  • Pokemon Let\'s Go 1%, 5 votes
  • Soulcalibur VI 1%, 3 votes
  • Life Is Strange 2 1%, 3 votes
  • Sea of Thieves 0%, 2 votes
  • Celeste 0%, 2 votes
Total Votes: 424
Voters: 206
January 26, 2019
Do you think Spider-Man is GOTY?
  • Nah, it\'s great and all, but it\'s not Game of the Year great 64%, 87 votes
  • Yeah! It\'s the best game of the year, hands down! 24%, 32 votes
  • I\'m afraid of spiders 🙁 13%, 17 votes
Total Votes: 136
September 13, 2018
Who \"Won\" E3 2018?
  • Sony 53%, 71 vote
  • Microsoft 14%, 18 votes
  • Bethesda 11%, 15 votes
  • Nintendo 7%, 9 votes
  • Devolver Digital 6%, 8 votes
  • PC Gaming Show 5%, 7 votes
  • Ubisoft 2%, 2 votes
  • Square Enix 2%, 2 votes
  • Electronic Arts 1%, 1 vote
Total Votes: 133
June 24, 2018
We recently changed polling plugins. Looking for our old polls? You can find them here