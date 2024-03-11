What You Should Know About Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

When it comes to classic Star Wars games rereleasing during the current generation, Aspyr Media has us covered yet again as they prepare to launch the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection on Thursday, March 14. The developers behind the re-releases of past Star Wars games from the LucasArts era have already brought back nostalgia with titles including the PS4 and Nintendo Switch ports of Star Wars: Republic Commando and the PS4 re-release of Star Wars Episode I: Racer. As the Battlefront Classic Collection aims to bring the classic Battlefront games to modern platforms, here are some important details to know ahead of launch day:

The Announcement (and some background)

Official word for the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection started with an official trailer that the developers dropped back on February 21:

Over 10 years before DICE and EA released their Star Wars: Battlefront reboot titles, both classic Battlefront games were originally developed by the now defunct Pandemic Studios in 2004 and 2005. The original Star Wars: Battlefront II, in fact, was a close tie in game released in time for 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Both titles hosted a library full of game modes from story campaigns to ground battles and space battles, offering Star Wars fans a massive way to revisit iconic planets and battles from the original Star Wars saga.

Players can choose between the Galactic Republic, Galactic Empire, the Rebellion, and the droid army of the Confederacy of Independent Systems (or CIS for short) as well as their respective heroes and villains. The classic games were originally released on the PlayStation 2, original Xbox, and PC, with the modern digital PC port available via Steam.

As a bonus, Aspyr Media has also just dropped a new Launch Trailer for the game:

Expanded Features

If you grew up playing the classic Star Wars: Battlefront II on the PS2 back in the day like I did, the Battlefront Classic Collection aims to bring some digital content and features that once were exclusive to the Xbox and PC ports and thus, absent from the PS2. Finally for the first time on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Jedi Master Kit Fisto and the Sith Assassin known as Asajj Ventress will finally be playable characters. Speaking of the latter, there has been a recent controversy about the Sith Assassin’s character model that Aspyr has thankfully cleared up.

XL Mode also makes its console debut, as the game mode was once exclusive to the PC port of Star Wars: Battlefront II. XL Mode is available on Geonosis, Hoth, and Kashyyk, allowing for entire armies worth of soldiers to wage battle, as opposed to the standard 16 vs 16 or 32 vs 32 at a time. In fact, the Battlefront Classic Collection touts the online multiplayer of up to 64 players in one match making its debut to modern platforms. Even more expansions: The nostalgic Hero Assault mode that was previously only playable on Tatooine’s Mos Eisley map will now be available on all ground maps. Prepare for Jedi vs Sith/Bounty Hunters on the Death Star, the cloning facilities on Kamino, Hoth, and other ground maps!

Available Platforms and Pricing

The Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC via Steam, as well as on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $34.99. Important to note however, is that each platform has slightly varying discounts if you decide to preorder ahead of the March 14 launch. For the game on the PlayStation Store as an example, the price is discounted to $31.49 for PS+ subscribers.

Further Considerations?

As exciting as this release is, there are some final details that could be potential dealbreakers for some. First of all (this one’s not a potential dealbreaker) offline play will be available, so no need to believe that the Battlefront Classic Collection will be online multiplayer only. The game will also feature up to 2-player split screen. This is in contrast to at least the original Xbox, with the console’s four controller port allowing up to 4-player split screen. But if this limitation is not of too much of concern, then what may be a dealbreaker is a lack of cross platform multiplayer. PS4 and PS5 players will be able to play online multiplayer with each other. Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One players will likewise be able to form up. But players across PC and consoles won’t be able to battle with or against each other. Only time will tell how the absence of this feature may affect the online multiplayer bases.

A Personal Curiosity

As of now… and unless I’ve missed more discussions on this topic… what seems to have little to no official word on, is how Aspyr will handle the main menus and UI for the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, particularly for the console ports. Bringing back memories growing up with the original 2005 Star Wars: Battlefront II on PlayStation 2, I didn’t get to play the PC port on Steam until around 2017. The PlayStation 2 and Xbox ports of Battlefront II has a different menu design and class selection screen compared to the PC version. The console ports of Star Wars: Battlefront II has the main menus feature clips from all 6 Star Wars movies, including Revenge of The Sith.

How many of you experienced the real Star Wars Battlefront 2? pic.twitter.com/OWGqNAjsY3 — Chaos (@Chaosxsilencer) August 15, 2021

Even the character loadout had its own design on consoles.

For the PC port, the UI looks completely different, with more of a tab design for the menus and class loadouts. The PC menu also features some vehicle schematics which may also have served as concept art:

Until further details are revealed by Aspyr, it remains curious to see whether or not the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Switch is based on the original PC port of the classic Battlefront titles or if they will use the original PlayStation 2 and Xbox UI designs. As the days draw closer to launch, continue to keep your eyes out and watch those wrist rockets!

Did you grow up with the classic Star Wars: Battlefront video games? Does the Battlefront Classic Collection continue to look just like the simulations? Let us know below!