Skater XL Officially Coming To PS4

“Skater XL is the first ever skateboarding title to give direct control of the feet and board at all times rather than canned trick animations, unlocking the creative potential of the player with sandbox-style gameplay. Create, combine, and style tricks as you hit iconic California locations where street legends have left their mark. Dive into the digital skate subculture with skate spots based on iconic real locations from the West Coast. With a huge modding community that has created thousands of maps, digital skate ezines, personal video parts, in-game brands, and contests, Skater XL celebrates the creativity and dedication of the skate community.”

Skater XL is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

Source: PS Blog