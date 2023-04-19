Ubisoft To Host Special The Division Franchise Event

Ubisoft is planning on hosting a special event all about The Division franchise tomorrow. The studio is telling fans to “clear your calendar.”

The event kicks off on April 20 at 11 AM PST/2 PM EST. It will include updates on The Division Resurgence and The Division Heartland gameplay. Ubisoft also wants to share its Year 5 roadmap for the future of The Division 2, which launched in 2019 and continues to be steadily supported by the big dev.

With news of a Year 5 roadmap, that kind of squashes even the idea they could be working on a third numbered installment.

You can catch the stream on their official YouTube and Twitch accounts when it’s time for The Division franchise event to start.

Clear your calendar for April 20th because we're about to take you on a journey through the past, present, and future of The Division Franchise! #DivisionDay 📍Where: https://t.co/AgLpHuxLaQ & https://t.co/p1fQLf3lr6

🕔When: 11AM PDT/ 8PM CEST/ 2PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VJegCzicxv — Tom Clancy's The Division (@TheDivisionGame) April 18, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

