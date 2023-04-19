  • Home
  • News PC
  • Ubisoft To Host Special The Division Franchise Event
The Division franchise

Ubisoft To Host Special The Division Franchise Event

April 19, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Ubisoft is planning on hosting a special event all about The Division franchise tomorrow. The studio is telling fans to “clear your calendar.”

The event kicks off on April 20 at 11 AM PST/2 PM EST. It will include updates on The Division Resurgence and The Division Heartland gameplay. Ubisoft also wants to share its Year 5 roadmap for the future of The Division 2, which launched in 2019 and continues to be steadily supported by the big dev.

With news of a Year 5 roadmap, that kind of squashes even the idea they could be working on a third numbered installment.

You can catch the stream on their official YouTube and Twitch accounts when it’s time for The Division franchise event to start.

About

Gabriel's the main news man and manages all coverage for PSX Extreme. With nearly half a decade of news writing experience, he enjoy all forms of gaming and entertainment. Twitter

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments