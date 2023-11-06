PlayStation To Terminate Twitter Support Next Week

PlayStation is poised to terminate Twitter support starting next week on November 13, meaning players can no longer directly share media to their linked social profile on the console. Xbox also scrapped Twitter support earlier this year.

As spotted by Wario64 on — of course — Twitter, he shared the message PSN users are getting. The termination means not only can people not share media directly to the platform on the console, but they also can’t “view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).”

All’s not lost, as Sony shared some alternatives on its FAQ page, like using the mobile PlayStation app or downloading them onto a USB drive and transferring the images to your computer.

