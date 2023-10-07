Lies Of P DLC Is Basically Confirmed

Soulslike Lies of P seems to have a DLC in the works as a job listing seeks applicants for the project.

Twitter user Okami Games first pointed out the position found on Neowiz’s Korean career page. While obviously, this listing doesn’t go into depth about what this accidentally confirmed DLC would entail, considering the game’s ending, which we won’t get into for spoiler reasons, it could be a wild, public domain-filled ride.

Lies of P is confirmed to be getting DLC!



Developer Neowiz confirmed it on their Korean job board.https://t.co/claKBvlmFo pic.twitter.com/mgISRHP41u — Okami Games (@Okami13_) October 6, 2023

What do you think? Do you want more Pinocchioborne? Let us know below!

