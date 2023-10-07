Menu Close

Lies Of P DLC Is Basically Confirmed

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Soulslike Lies of P seems to have a DLC in the works as a job listing seeks applicants for the project. 

Twitter user Okami Games first pointed out the position found on Neowiz’s Korean career page. While obviously, this listing doesn’t go into depth about what this accidentally confirmed DLC would entail, considering the game’s ending, which we won’t get into for spoiler reasons, it could be a wild, public domain-filled ride.

What do you think? Do you want more Pinocchioborne? Let us know below!

 

