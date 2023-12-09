Menu Close

Garden At Your Own Pace In Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

Stillalive Studios has returned to the simulator genre with Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator, heading to consoles next year. The Austria-based dev previously worked on 2021’s warmly received Bus Simulator, so it’s no surprise that it would eye another opportunity.

PlayStation dropped a gameplay trailer on YouTube, and it looks utterly charming for those green-thumb gamers out there. You can rid your garden of weeds, plant pretty flowers, maintain the garden, help out the folks around town with various tasks, and give your own personal flair to your little slice of heaven.

What do you think? Does Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator pique your interest? Let us know below!

