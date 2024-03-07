Can You Bet Real Money in the GTA Online Casino? Guide for PlayStation Users

GTA V is officially the best-selling console and PC game of all time. This is largely thanks to GTA Online, the online extension of the game. In GTA Online, you can complete missions, buy expensive cars, build a property empire, interact with other players, and (best of all) play inside the GTA Online Casino, also known as “The Diamond Casino & Resort”.

What is The Diamond Casino & Resort?

Introduced back in 2019, The Diamond Casino & Resort is GTA Online’s luxury casino. As long as you have a basic Diamond Casino membership, which can be purchased in-game for $500, anyone can go inside. Once inside, the activities are endless:

✅ Exchange chips to play roulette, blackjack, and 3-card poker

✅ Grab a seat at the slot machines

✅ Bet on horse races

✅ Spin the Lucky Wheel to win daily rewards

✅ Hang out and interact with other online players

One thing for sure is that you’ll never get bored in the GTA Online casino. This is why most players, from the US to Europe, log into GTA Online specifically to play the casino games. However, there’s still slight confusion surrounding whether or not the GTA Online casino allows you to bet real money.

Can You Bet Real Money in the GTA Online Casino? No

The GTA Online Casino does not allow GTA Online players to bet real money on console or PC. This is because of gaming regulations as well as player safety concerns. Instead, players must use the GTA Online in-game currency ‘GTA$’. This is a very similar concept used by the real-life sweepstakes casinos listed on sweepstake-casinos.com. In a sweepstakes casino, you don’t bet real money either. You deposit money in exchange for virtual currencies, gold coins and sweeps coins, which is exactly what you do in GTA Online, too. So, if you have previous experience playing in a sweepstakes casino, you’ll find the GTA Online casino to be a breeze.

How to Get GTA Online Casino Chips

When you’re inside The Diamond Casino & Resort, you’ll need to exchange GTA$ for casino chips. GTA$1 will get you 1 chip. For example, if you deposited GTA$100, you’d get 100 casino chips in return — easy. If you’re successful at playing the different games in the casino, such as blackjack, you can then exchange your winning chips for GTA$ and have it credited to your GTA Online bank account.

Which Countries Have Banned the GTA Online Casino

Even though you’re technically not betting real money inside the GTA Online Casino, some countries have banned it due to the fact that it’s still a form of gambling. This includes Argentina, China, Jordan, Portugal, and Taiwan. So, if you’re looking to access the GTA Online Casino from one of the countries that have implemented a ban, you’ll need to use a VPN on your console or PC. Through a VPN, you’ll be able to change your location to an accepted country (e.g. USA) and access the GTA Online Casino that way.