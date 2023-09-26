Cactus Cowboy – Desert Warfare Release Date Revealed

Bizarre FPS about a cactus with a gun, Cactus Cowboy – Desert Warfare, is hitting the PSVR 2 later this year. This will mark yet another odd entry to the Cactus Cowboy series, which spans five other games.

A new trailer dropped featuring an overview of the game’s war-themed story of Cactus Cowboy facing off against an army of bugs because why not?

The game will feature technical improvements from its precursors like a better recoil system, improved special effects, more support for lefties, more gun skins with 30 per gun, and more. It’s not immediately clear whether or not it will follow the same model as its other entries, which were largely freeware.

Cactus Cowboy – Desert Warfare lands on the PSVR 2 on November 2.

What do you think? Are you hyped for this? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...