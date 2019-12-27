Think you’ve got what it takes to write for one of the oldest gaming websites in the world? We’re actively looking for new contributors, and would love to have you as a part of our team.
Frequently Asked Questions
(stuff to be aware of)
Will I get paid if I write for PSX Extreme?
No, we do not pay our contributors at this time. If you’re writing for PSX Extreme, you’re doing so as a volunteer, and not as a paid employee.
What are the weekly writing requirements?
As a contributor for PSX Extreme, we expect for you to write at least one new article every week, excluding game reviews. There are no major schedules or deadlines, and if you want to write more, you’re totally welcome to do so.
Do I need to review video games?
No, reviewing video games for PSX Extreme is entirely optional, and we won’t force you to do it. However, we definitely encourage it.
How do I get the games for review?
We’ll send you the games.
Do I get to keep the games that I review?
Yes, you’ll be able to keep the games that you review.
How many games will you send?
This depends pretty much entirely on you. We’ll start you off with one game at a time, as to not overwhelm you. As you continue to cover stuff for us, we’ll continue to send stuff for you to cover. So basically, however many games you want to review, is the number of games we’ll send you.
Do I need to have prior writing experience?
If you’ve never written for an online publication before, don’t worry; we’ll end up asking for you to write an example piece, so we can get a feel for your writing style.
If you have written for an online publication before, please send us any of your previously published content as a reference.
I have more questions
If you have questions that weren’t answered here, feel free to reach out via our contact form, and we’ll respond back as soon as we can.
Okay, Now What?
Alright, so you’ve read everything above, and decided that you want to give writing for PSX Extreme a shot. That’s awesome! The next thing you’ll have to do, is contact us. Be sure to include as much information as possible, including any references you may have. Our EIC should respond back to you soon, and may also request additional information from you. To help speed the process along, please double check that you included any articles you’ve previously published online, or an example/trial article of your choice in something like Google Docs. A simple news piece will do nicely. The goal here is to impress us.