Okay, Now What?

Alright, so you’ve read everything above, and decided that you want to give writing for PSX Extreme a shot. That’s awesome! The next thing you’ll have to do, is contact us. Be sure to include as much information as possible, including any references you may have. Our EIC should respond back to you soon, and may also request additional information from you. To help speed the process along, please double check that you included any articles you’ve previously published online, or an example/trial article of your choice in something like Google Docs. A simple news piece will do nicely. The goal here is to impress us.