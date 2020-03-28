PS3 To Lose Ability To Message PS4 And Vita

The future’s not looking good for the PlayStation 3. Monday, Sony announced it will be discontinuing the ability to send messages through the PS3 to its successor and spin-off PS Vita.

Let’s be clear, though, nothing of value was lost in this case. It’s doubtful too many people were using the messages feature on the PS3 anyway. Many more seem to prefer using it as a Blu-Ray player or to play original PS3 games.

To be fair, it’s not like this wasn’t coming. The console is chugging along to the tune of nearly 13 years. On top of that, Sony has been cracking down on many of its popular PS3 titles using online features. The Uncharted franchise and The Last of Us come to mind with their multiplayer portions being shut off recently.

It’s hard to say how long the console has left until Sony decides to cut the cord and drop online support for the console altogether. Though, it’s much more likely they’ll one day do away with trophies before they go about that.

You can still send messages until June 30.

Is this disappointing to you? How do you use the PlayStation 3?