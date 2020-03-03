PS Now March Update Adds 11 New Games, Including Control, Wolfenstein 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider

PlayStation Now’s library is getting even bigger this month, adding 11 new games to an already massive library of over 800 titles.

Control

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you must become the new Director struggling to regain Control as you fight your way through a deep an unpredictable world.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara’s defining moment.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

An exhilarating adventure brought to life by the industry-leading id Tech® 6, Wolfenstein® II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic locations such as small-town Roswell, New Mexico, the bayous and boulevards of New Orleans, and a post-nuclear Manhattan. Equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers and über soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter.

Here’s the full list of all new additions for March 2020.

Control (available until Monday, August 31)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Nascar Heat 3

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until August 31)

Toukiden 2

Toukiden Kiwami

Warriors All-Stars

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Source: PS Blog