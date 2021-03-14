God Of War II Director Had “Absolutely No Idea” What He Was Doing

God of War II hit store shelves on the PS2 14 years ago as of Saturday – that probably makes you feel old. Nonetheless, with it came an onslaught of love for the legacy franchise. Well, chiming in was Cory Barlog, the director behind the franchise, including the entry we’re celebrating.

In his response tweet to The Game Awards, he admitted that he had no clue what he was doing when working on God of War II. He equated each day to being thrown on stage to perform a musical that he never heard of.

There is a happy ending, though, as he said the success of the game falls on not just him, but his team, which inspired him all the way through development.

