Rogue Legacy 2 Giveaway [PS4/PS5]

ByTy Harvey

Oh hey, it’s another giveaway! This time around, we’re giving away a North American copy of Rogue Legacy 2, for either the PS4, or PS5. 

In fact, we actually have two copies to give out. We’re giving one out over on our Facebook, so if you want another opportunity to enter, hop over there

How To Enter

  1. Sign up for a free PSX Extreme account, if you haven’t already done so.
  2. Post a comment on this article. Doesn’t matter what you say, but do take note that only a single comment will count as a giveaway entry.
  3. We will notify the winner by email on August 1st. You will then have three days to confirm your prize, or else the prize will go to someone else.

If you have any questions, you’re welcome to post them in the comments below. However, unless you want your comment to count as a giveaway entry, be sure to include #NoEntry at the beginning or end of your comment. This will make it so we do not include this particular comment as an entry into our giveaway, and will allow for you to ask us questions if you should have any.

ara256
ara256
9 hours ago

nice giveaway 🙂

