PlayStation Portal Review – Why Does This Exist?

The PlayStation Portal embodies everything we detest in a video game handheld, especially one crafted by Sony themselves.

Let’s start with the positive aspects. The concept of remotely controlling my PlayStation 5 from virtually anywhere is incredibly appealing. Why sit on my couch and play on my TV when I can instead enjoy Ratchet & Clank while squatting on the toilet (or in bed, or wherever)?

The idea is fantastic, and there’s so much convenience to be gained. On paper, this device is the ideal companion. I can enjoy remote play from any location without compromising on controls or screen quality. Plus, it’s an official Sony product, so I can expect high-quality hardware.

And yes, it’s genuinely a well-crafted portable device. The controller is essentially the same one I use and love with the PS5, except it features an 8-inch screen smack dab in the middle. It’s a no-compromise handheld in terms of physical hardware. It feels comfortable to hold, lacks any noticeable flex, and is generally a solid little device.

However, things take a turn for the worse when you turn it on. Setting up the Portal was straightforward and easy, and navigating the built-in operating system had a snappy and familiar “PlayStation” feel to it. It’s honestly more like a PS5 than anything else, considering its primary purpose is to connect to your PS5 and serve as a dedicated Remote Play device.

Unfortunately, that’s where my praise ends. While connecting to my PS5 was a breeze, the gaming experience falls short significantly, particularly in terms of input latency.

It’s Too Damn High!

Don’t misunderstand me; the latency is more than acceptable for most console players. It feels almost like playing on my TV, except with game mode disabled. It’s not the worst thing ever, but it’s certainly not the best. Personally, the high latency (around 100 ms) significantly impacts the viability of pretty much any fast paced game or shooter. It’s to the point where I can’t help but to question why Sony even bothered releasing something so subpar.

High latency is not ideal and can render many games practically unplayable. Games that require quick reflexes or precise aim are simply not feasible on the PlayStation Portal. To clarify, this is while using an optimized 5Ghz home network.

Ridiculously Low Bitrate

To add to the latency issues and make matters even worse for those unfortunate enough to purchase one of these devices, is the fact that you’ll notice pixelation while gaming on the Portal. I’m unsure if this is a fault of the Portal itself or a limitation of the Remote Play feature. Regardless, the Portal can only run at 15 Mbps, which is simply insufficient for any fast-paced game. The more moving objects on your screen, the more pixels and general pixelation you’ll start to notice. Eventually, if things don’t slow down, your entire screen could become a chaotic mess of jumbled pixels. This is particularly noticeable in games like Vampire Survivors, where enemies blend together on the Portal, while they appear clear and crisp on my regular television.

The low bitrate will also severely affect darker scenes, resulting in blackness appearing more like a blotchy grey. While this isn’t the end of the world, when combined with the visual issues caused by the Portal’s low bitrate and the latency of around 100 ms, the overall gaming experience becomes quite unpleasant.

Speakers & Microphone

The speakers aren’t particularly loud, and the microphone is of the same quality as a typical DualSense controller. Neither aspect is particularly noteworthy, as they’re suitable for casual conversations or basic audio for games like Rocket League.

They’re both functional and adequate. There’s not much else to say about them.

Comfort & Portability

The Portal is arguably the most comfortable handheld gaming device I’ve used in recent years because it’s a full-fledged DualSense controller. If you’re happy holding the DualSense for extended gaming sessions, you’ll likely be fine with the Portal as well. It’s quite comfortable, to be honest.

However, it’s not particularly portable. It doesn’t come with a carrying case, so you’ll need to buy one separately. Additionally, its 8-inch screen makes it a bit more challenging to carry around compared to other devices. Considering the Portal’s original launch with only local network connectivity, I doubt portability was a primary focus for Sony during its design.

Battery Life & Cloud

The battery life of the Portal is comparable to what you’d expect from a DualSense with a screen. It typically lasts around six hours at full charge, depending on brightness levels. Personally, I can get about five hours of gameplay out of it at 100% brightness and 80% volume, which is acceptable but not exceptional. Remember, the Portal doesn’t actually do anything itself; it simply allows you to stream games through your PS5 or the Cloud. Considering that, it would have been nice to see its battery outlast something like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. However, I’m generally satisfied with the battery life overall. It lasts long enough to not be annoying, which is all you can really ask for in a handheld, right?

As for cloud gaming, and assuming you have the appropriate PlayStation Plus membership level, you can also stream a select group of games directly from Sony’s servers. This is honestly the Portal’s main and only saving grace. It works surprisingly well, but even that has limitations. For instance, games like Vampire Survivors, which fully support streaming via the PS5 itself, are not compatible with the Portal. So, the games you own cannot be added to this feature. I suspect that Sony will eventually enhance the cloud gaming functionality built into the Portal, and I eagerly await the day when I can play my existing games via the cloud. However, until then, it serves as a secondary value-add. Nevertheless, it’s a nice feature, and I find myself playing through the cloud more frequently than through my actual console, as the performance is essentially the same in both cases.

Imagine that. Cloud gaming is comparable to the latency of local remote play. Isn’t that incredible? And no, this isn’t necessarily praising the viability of PlayStation’s cloud gaming service, but rather, highlighting just how poor streaming directly from your PlayStation 5 console truly is.

The Final Rundown

The PlayStation Portal, while well-built and offering a convenient remote play experience, suffers from high latency and low bitrate, making it unsuitable for fast-paced games. While the cloud gaming functionality is promising, the inability to stream owned games is a significant drawback. Ultimately, the PlayStation Portal is not recommended due to its inferior gaming experience compared to third-party alternatives.