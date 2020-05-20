So, about the issues over the last couple of days

You may have noticed some errors around these parts over the last week or so. Don’t worry, it’s not you, it’s us. We’ve been having some server issues for the last little while, as well as a total and complete outage over the weekend.

The initial server issues were caused by a pretty massive brute force attack, which basically meant that a bunch of bad guys were trying to break into our server, unsuccessfully. However, even though they were unsuccessful in actually breaking in, they were very successful in the whole taking us down thing. Which sucks, because it meant that we weren’t able to post the latest news and content for you guys to read.

Thankfully though, we’ve got a plan! Yup, a simple plan, and one that’ll resolve these issues once and for all!

We’re moving.

So right now, PSX Extreme is hosted on our own network. And while our network is pretty great, it’s not really optimized for a website of our size and awesomeness. Specifically, we have thousands upon thousands of posts here, and we’re trying to optimize each and every single one of them. This, admittedly, uses up quite a bit of our system resources. Which is fine, for the most part. Except when you combine it with a brute force attack, which caused our website (mixed with the attack) to use over 24GB of RAM, and more CPU power than the server has. Which is saying something, since the server literally has two fully dedicated and physical processors. We basically used more power than two PlayStation 5’s. Pretty cool, right?

Yes, cool, but it’s also what crashed us.

So we’re moving to a new machine. We’re still shopping around for the best available hosting options, and may opt to actually host outside of our own network for once. If nothing really fits our needs, we’ll just spin up a new server at our current datacenter, and run off of that. Not a huge deal, albeit a potentially expensive one. But whatever, we’ve been here for 21 years, and we plan to be here for at least 21 more. So we’ll do what needs to be done to make sure we’re as fast (and reliable) as possible.

Anyway, consider this the official “wtf was going on with PSXE” update. We’ve lost thousands of visitors because of this situation, so it’s definitely something we’d rather not repeat again in the future.