You Can’t Buy PlayStation Gift Cards With Amazon Gift Cards Anymore

Following in the shoes of GameStop, Amazon is changing its policy around PlayStation gift card purchases with its own gift card, predictably leaving many unhappy. These changes are being made to avoid money laundering issues, but considering it was one of the last bastions of hope for those looking to use a gift card for a PS gift card, it’s an unfortunate turn of events.

The policy began to shift last month (via PSLS), but it wasn’t until recently that people started feeling the heat of the change. One redditor noted that they have been using Amazon gift cards for some time to buy PS gift cards since their workplace seemingly offers them during the holiday season. Others bemoaned that this is harming honest customers more than the money launderers that it’s meant to hinder.

The only thing we can really say is to ask for a generic Visa card instead.

What do you think? Have you been affected by Amazon’s new policy? Let us know below!