Yoshida Sees Xbox Multiplat Strategy A “Win” For PS Owners

Exited PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida views Xbox’s multiplatform strategy as a win for PlayStation gamers, giving them access to games they previously didn’t. He also explains that becoming the “minority platform” was his fear.

Speaking to Sacred Symbols (via VGC), Yoshida explained that becoming the minority platform comes with the disadvantage of the best creators more likely leaving if the platform remains maintaining true first-party development and will quickly find itself unstable.

“I think it’s a win for PlayStation owners, they didn’t have access [to those games] before. I explained in one interview that it was always my nightmare when I was a managing first-party, I’m lucky it didn’t happen, that if PlayStation became the minority platform, it would be impossible to maintain the first-party development because the best creators would leave. They are not just creatives, they are business people as well, they want their games to reach the biggest audience as well. It’s very natural if a platform is the minority and if I was able to release a game on the minority platform only, it’s unsustainable. That was the nightmare. Looking at the install base of Xbox hardware, it’s kind of natural to understand what they are doing, and it’s pretty straightforward.”

A year later and we’re sure Xbox is in a more profitable state, with tons of Xbox games making their way to PlayStation, like Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and such, as well as games on the horizon like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Age of Mythology: Retold, Forza Horizon 5, and more.

What do you think? Are you happy with the influx games? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...