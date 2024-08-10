Yooka-Replaylee Discount To Be Offered For Existing Owners

With a remaster of sorts coming for the 2017 Kickstarter game Yooka-Laylee, Playtonic Games has you covered if you already own a copy during the past seven years.

Playtonic first announced Yooka-Replaylee earlier this summer on their official website. Nothing much is known about the remaster right now, other than the devs working on giving their original 2017 game new content and quality-of-life improvements, such as with the controls and visuals. Although Steam is the only confirmed platform the remaster is coming to so far, the devs have teased plans for offering discounts to existing owners. Playtonic hasn’t given any details on how much this discount could be. Even then, such plans will be discussed later this month through an upcoming dev video series (according to the game’s Steam page).

Besides PC, Yooka-Laylee was released for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. This makes it fair to presume the remaster will also arrive on consoles. This detail (and a possible release window) could be among the plans to be discussed by Playtonic in the near future. Maybe we will also get confirmation on whether the discounts for owners with existing copies will also apply to the console ports. And though this may also be too early to ponder, could the same definitive remaster treatment eventually come to the 2019 sequel Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair?

Psst… don't tell Trowzer… 👀



There WILL be a Yooka-Replaylee discount for owners of the original game! 🎉



Thank you to everyone who has supported us this far, it means the world to everyone on the team 💚 💜



More info 👇 https://t.co/ZW3cwTYJSY — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) August 8, 2024

What do you think? Will the remaster and discount for existing owners entice you to revisit Yooka-Laylee? Let us know below!

