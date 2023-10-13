Yes, PS5 Slim Will Support Storage Expansion

Sony has confirmed that even though the original PS5 is fazing out, the PS5 Slim will continue to support expanding storage. We’re pretty sure most people expected this, but to those who weren’t fully positive, there’s your answer.

Speaking with IGN, a Sony spokesperson confirmed that while the model is slimmer, nothing about its internals really changed, and the owner can still remove the back panel and change out SSDs.

Of course, there are still restrictions — you can’t just toss any ol’ SSD into the unit, as it has to meet specific criteria. Sony is readying to launch the new model sometime next month, but if you’re planning on having it vertical, that’s gonna cost ya extra.

What do you think? Are you considering getting a Slim? Let us know below!