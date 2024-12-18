Yeah, The PlayStation Blog Awards Winners Are What You Expect

The official PlayStation Blog award event has concluded after 1.6 million people voted on each of the 19 categories. Each award was given three runner-ups, too, but let’s face it, we all know the games that won the awards.

Push Square gives the rundown of the winners found in more detail on the PS Blog, which, of course, just like at The Game Awards, Astro Bot took home a coveted award in the Best PS5 Game award alongside four others, and the studio itself, Team Asobi, getting their very own in the Studio of the Year.

Best PS5 Game: Astro Bot

Best PS4 Game: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Best new Character: Eve (Stellar Blade)

Best Story: Silent Hill 2

Best Graphical Showcase: Black Myth: Wukong

Best Art Direction: Astro Bot

Best Audio Design: Astro Bot

Best Soundtrack: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Best Use of DualSense: Astro Bot

Best Accessibility Features: Astro Bot

Best Multiplayer Experience: Helldivers 2

Best Ongoing Game: Fortnite

Best Expansion: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Best Sports Game: EA Sports FC 25

Best Rerelease: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Best Independent Game: Balatro

Best PSVR2 Game: Resident Evil 4

Studio of the Year: Team Asobi (Astro Bot)

Most Anticipated Game of 2025 and Beyond: Ghost of Yotei

Now, of course, considering this is a PlayStation-first award ceremony, it’s not surprising, even with votes being public, that Astro Bot took home so many awards.

In our review, we also praised it highly, saying: “This lovable, adorable white and blue bot offers a mixture of fun and engaging platforming gameplay with the PS5 spin and PlayStation nostalgia to please both new and longtime fans in multiple ways. Astro Bot may not have the extensive history nor brand recognition comparable to platformers like Mario… yet.”

What do you think? Do you agree with the winners? Let us know below!

