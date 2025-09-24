Yakuza Kiwami 3 Is On The Way, No Worries.

A “from scratch” remake of one of the Yakuza/Like A Dragon’s more divisive entries was announced at SEGA’s RGG Summit 2025 on September 23, 2025. The original Yakuza 3 released back when SEGA didn’t quite have the faith in the series that it does now. Granted, that uncertainty was genuinely understandable at the time, especially considering its original release window in North America was at a rough time for the company in general, their being the middle of its businesses not doing particularly well on an annual basis.

However, the minor history lesson is irrelevant, especially considering SEGA’s made quite the bounce back in recent years all around, with a considerable number of the company’s series having made become both decently popular, and their original flagship mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, largely having bounced back both in quality and writing considerably in the last few years. The Blue Blur’s latest racing title, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds potentially being one of the best racing titles in recent years, from a company that’s been known for their racing titles since the original Daytona.

Yakuza 3 features Kazuma Kiryu, legendary figure in the Tojo Clan, starting the game taking care of his adopted daughter, Haruka, and a number of other children in an orphanage in the Okinawa Prefecture, where another clan looks to evict him and the children for reasons yet unknown to him. It will also include a new additional story packaged in, with the lead being another major character in the original’s story, one Yoshitaka Mine.

At the current time, Yakuza 3 Kiwami will be released February 11, 2026 in North America, and February 12, 2026 in other regions.

