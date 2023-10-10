XDefiant Slapped With Another Delay

Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter, XDefiant, has been slapped with another delay as it aims to hammer out some “inconsistencies in the game experience.” It was previously spotted in the news for failing console certification. This new delay adds salt to the wound for those looking forward to it.

The XDefiant team released a statement on Twitter, spotted by Insider Gaming, announcing the delay without giving us any clue as to a new release date. Of course, we were never properly given a date to look at in the first place, but in a prior blog post about the certification issue, it was thrown out there that the game was hoping for an early to mid-October launch.

It’s possible Ubisoft’s actually playing it safe and taking a chapter from Remedy Entertainment’s book and delaying it out of the way of bigger, more established games like Call of Duty, which releases its next game in a few weeks.

What do you think? Are you excited for this F2P shooter or do you dread how Ubi’s developing it? Let us know below!

