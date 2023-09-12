XDefiant Delayed As It Fails PlayStation Certification

Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play shooter, XDefiant, failed PlayStation’s certification process but assures players this hurdle doesn’t say anything about the game’s quality. It was meant to be released late last month, but that didn’t happen and now it looks like an October release could be on the table.

According to a recent blog post (via VGC), Mark Rubin assured player it’s not because of the game’s quality, but rather some compliance bugs that it needs to stamp out before it can make it to consoles. Now, these compliance bugs have nothing to do with the game, but rather more to do with platform-specific features like Trophies or Achievements or tracking your friends list.

Rubin notes that Ubisoft San Francisco plans on updating XDefiant and resubmitting the former Tom Clancy game for certification in the coming weeks. It might still get the green light if Ubi produces a Day 1 patch to ensure the bugs are fixed, which is why an October release is being considered.

What do you think? Are you excited for XDefiant? Do you think it’ll be fun or just another F2P disaster? Let us know below!

