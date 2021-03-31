Wreckfest Wrecks Its Way To PS5 This Year

If you love demolition then Wreckfest is probably your game. Well, soon you’ll be able to coup a copy of the havoc-filled demo racer on your PS5… if you have one.

Obviously, the usual bells and whistles will be included in its enhanced version, such as haptic feedback and better graphics, but it’ll have an actual gameplay improvement. Instead of the usual number of players, PS5 copies can withstand 24 players duking it out.

BugBear Entertainment has, as of late, been putting a spotlight on Wreckfest after sidelining its FlatOut franchise.

Many of you have probably are already aware of the game, but Ty Harvey called the game the “spiritual successor to the FlatOut games of old” in our 2019 rundown.

The PS5 copies will drop both digitally and in retail stores on June 1 and will – at least digitally – cost $10.

What do you think? Are you going to get the game once you can? Tell us below!

