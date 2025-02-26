Wonder Woman Game Cancelled By Warner Bros

Monolith Productions’ Wonder Woman game has been in development for a good few years, with the first announcement coming four years back in 2021 during The Game Awards. Since then details on the title have been very scarce, with only brief CG teasers and conflicting reports of live service elements being in the game.

None of that matters too much anymore given that Warner Bros. has now canceled the project and closed the doors on three studios, including developer Monolith Productions (well-known for the Lord of the Rings-based Middle Earth duology) per Bloomberg.

Earlier this month Bloomberg’s Jason Scheier reported the projected has already cost Warner Bros. over $100 million and claimed the title was still years away from release. The cancellation decision comes off the back of a disappointing 2024 for the publisher, who are hoping to focus their efforts on other IPs, primarily Mortal Kombat, Harry Potter, DC and Game of Thrones.

How do you feel about the news? Let us know in the comments below.

