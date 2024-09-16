Wireless PSVR 2 Headset Spotted In New Leak

Update: PSX Extreme has been able to find the image throughout of the Wayback Machine, which at the time of writing the post was having technical difficulties.

Original story below:

A new leak has potentially outed Sony’s plan for a wireless PSVR 2 headset. Despite the less-than-stellar sales for the PS5 peripheral, it seems they want to try again.

Stemming from a PlayStation Blog post, users on Reddit noticed that the hot bar had a new icon that looked like battery life the headset itself. Of course, as it stands, the PSVR 2 isn’t wireless, making it weird to have something like that.

Since the post, the image has been altered to omit the headset icon. PSX Extreme cannot verify anything, but PSLS does share a screenshot, giving it a touch more credibility.

Despite strong specs, the PSVR 2 has seen a rather rough life and rather middling first-party support. Frankly, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sony gives up on the market altogether after this generation is up.

Share this: Facebook

X

