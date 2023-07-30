Why Media Molecule’s Putting An End To Dreams Live Service

Not too long ago, Media Molecule revealed its intentions to step away from Dreams and its live service model. Unfortunately, this isn’t changing, but more insight has been shared about why they believe this is the right decision.

Speaking with Push Square, studio director Siobhan Reddy explained that they are proud of what Dreams has accomplished, but the studio couldn’t figure out a sustainable path forward for the PlayStation exclusive.There just wasn’t enough community support to warrant extending support beyond its reasonable means.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not super proud of it, and that we have just been blown away by what everybody has created, and are still creating… It’s complicated because we are very, very proud of this beautiful thing that we made, but when we sat down and had a look at what we needed to do as a studio, we just couldn’t find that sustainable path, so we had to make that decision.”

To keep things frank, the studio is also in the process of moving on to a new game — Tren, a train-based game made in Dreams, which was shown off to the public back in 2021. It’s worth pointing out the game itself isn’t going to disappear, but rather official support, such as patches and stuff, will end when the game’s support ends on September 1.