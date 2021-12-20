  • Home
  • News
  • Who Was Crowned PS5 Game Of The Year On PS Blog?
Game of the Year

Who Was Crowned PS5 Game Of The Year On PS Blog?

December 20, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

As the year draws closer to an end, Sony has announced the winners of their own award categories as decided by the public. Among the handful of categories, Game of the Year was the top dog. For PS5, fans got to choose from Resident Evil Village, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. After all’s said and done, only one can be dubbed the PS5 GOTY and that award was bestowed upon Insomniac Games’ Rift Apart.

In terms of PS4 contestants, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, It Takes Two, which already won GOTY at The Game Awards, Far Cry 6, and Resident Evil Village were all in the running, but Capcom managed to claim victory with Village as the PS4 GOTY.

Finally, PSVR wasn’t excluded from the party, with DOOM 3 VR Edition, I Expect You To Die 2, Hitman 3, and Sniper Elite VR in the running, IO Interactive’s Hitman 3 took home the gold… or rather platinum.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

I'm PSX Extreme's managing editor and one of the first to nab a PS5 on the team. While not writing about PlayStation, I like to write about gaming as a whole and the entertainment industry. I still smash my head on a keyboard and words come out. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments