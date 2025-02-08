What We Know About The February PSN Outage

In the midst of knowing Sony rejected a Resistance 4 pitch as well as rumors circulating around Death Stranding 2’s next trailer, PlayStation Network went down. This is what we know.

What’s Affected?

All services tied to PSN have suffered immensely to this outage.

Account management, meaning users can’t sign in, create accounts, or edit existing account details, are stifled. Users aren’t able stream games. PlayStation Video content is unavailable. PlayStation Direct is affected. Most unfortunate, though, is the PlayStation Store is totally down. This means everything from searching for games to purchase, even downloading already owned games (Astro Bot, anyone?), are off limits until Sony can fix the problem.

When Did This Happen?

Circa 6:05 ET, users began having issues; unable to login, missing their friends list, and all the features — including online play — we expect to see.

Is Sony Working On A Fix?

Sony has acknowledged on social media that they are aware of the issues and are working on fixing it for all users.

We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.

For more details: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZM — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 8, 2025

Is It Back Up?

For some PSN users, the service might be back up and running, but at the time of writing, it appears to mostly be a rolling fix, so it might take a bit before it properly comes back up for you.

